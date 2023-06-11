 
close
Sunday June 11, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana pays tribute to late son Rocky with heartfelt note

Tana Ramsay is remembering her late son Rocky as she marks seven years since her miscarriage

By Web Desk
June 11, 2023
Tana Ramsay is remembering her late son Rocky as she marks seven years since her miscarriage
Tana Ramsay is remembering her late son Rocky as she marks seven years since her miscarriage 

On Sunday, Tana Ramsay, the wife of Gordon Ramsay, paid a heartfelt tribute to her late son Rocky on Instagram, marking seven years since her unfortunate miscarriage.

The 48-year-old cookbook author, who has five other children with her husband, shared a sweet throwback photo of her family just a few days before the heartbreaking loss in 2016.

Tana also posted a picture of her 23-year-old daughter Holly's tattoo which she got as a tribute to her late brother.

The mother of five wrote: "A happy picture taken of us celebrating [daughter] Megan’s 18th, I was just under 20 weeks pregnant."

"Little did we know, a few days later I would be holding our little boy Rocky - born with a strong heartbeat, but too little to survive."

"Although it’s 7 years today, it still feels like yesterday. We all miss you everyday. We love you Rocky, forever in our hearts. I couldn’t do this without my family, you are all everything to me."

In the comment section, friends paid their respects respects with her daughter Tilly sharing a heart and love emoji.

Giovanna Fletcher wrote: "Sending you so much love!"

While actor Max Beesley commented: "Sending love Tan."

In addition to Holly, Gordon and Tana Ramsay have four other children: Megan (24), Tilly (21), Jack (23), and Oscar (4).

In a previous interview with Weekend, the 56-year-old Gordon expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support they had received and revealed that the tragic loss had brought his family closer together.