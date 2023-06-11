Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana pays tribute to late son Rocky with heartfelt note

On Sunday, Tana Ramsay, the wife of Gordon Ramsay, paid a heartfelt tribute to her late son Rocky on Instagram, marking seven years since her unfortunate miscarriage.
The 48-year-old cookbook author, who has five other children with her husband, shared a sweet throwback photo of her family just a few days before the heartbreaking loss in 2016.
Tana also posted a picture of her 23-year-old daughter Holly's tattoo which she got as a tribute to her late brother.
The mother of five wrote: "A happy picture taken of us celebrating [daughter] Megan’s 18th, I was just under 20 weeks pregnant."
"Little did we know, a few days later I would be holding our little boy Rocky - born with a strong heartbeat, but too little to survive."
"Although it’s 7 years today, it still feels like yesterday. We all miss you everyday. We love you Rocky, forever in our hearts. I couldn’t do this without my family, you are all everything to me."
In the comment section, friends paid their respects respects with her daughter Tilly sharing a heart and love emoji.
Giovanna Fletcher wrote: "Sending you so much love!"
While actor Max Beesley commented: "Sending love Tan."
In addition to Holly, Gordon and Tana Ramsay have four other children: Megan (24), Tilly (21), Jack (23), and Oscar (4).
In a previous interview with Weekend, the 56-year-old Gordon expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support they had received and revealed that the tragic loss had brought his family closer together.
