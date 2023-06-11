Fans slam Kim Kardashian for posting distorted picture of Khloe

Kim Kardashian is facing backlash for posting a blurry selfie with her sister Khloe on Instagram. The photo, taken at a party, did not present Khloe in the best light, causing fans to criticize Kim's decision.
This is not the first time Kim has been called out for sharing pictures that enhance her appearance while neglecting others involved.
The selfie, featuring Kim, Khloe, and Tristan Thompson's friend Savas Oguz, showed the trio having a good time. However, Khloe's distorted face, seemingly caused by her holding a hookah hose, attracted negative attention.
Netizens accused Kim of being unfair to Khloe, suggesting she wouldn't have allowed her sister to post such an unflattering picture.
Kim's previous controversy involving photoshop resurfaced as well. In April, she faced backlash for sharing a photoshopped bikini picture. Fans noticed pixelation and criticized the editing on Kim's curves, questioning her awareness of the public's perception.
The criticism of Kim's recent selfie continued to grow, with fans expressing disappointment in her choices. They argued that the photo was unfair to Khloe and emphasized the absence of filters that Kim typically relies on.
As the backlash mounts, it remains to be seen how Kim will address the situation and respond to the criticism.
