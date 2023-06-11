Jin from BTS says he’s preparing gift for his fans for when he returns

He enlisted on December 13th, 2022 and has left behind several scheduled content for his fans to enjoy

Jin from the K-pop group BTS revealed that he is preparing a special gift for his fans for when he returns from the military. He officially enlisted on December 13th, 2022 and has left behind several scheduled content for his fans to enjoy.

He has also made sure to check in on them through monthly encouraging messages, usually done through previously recorded clips. Even before the singer began his mandatory military service, he had a packed schedule to ensure that his fans had a constant stream of content to consume.

Jin was the latest guest to appear on his bandmate Suga’s drinking show Suchwita which was filmed four days before he enlisted. During the episode, he admitted that he has several more gifts lined up for his fans while they wait for him to return.

He had a YouTube series of his own last year named The Drunken Truth where he learned how to make alcohol while being joined by alcohol artisan Park Rok Dam as well as celebrity chef Baek Jong Won.

Jin revealed that Baek Jong Won had actually promised to keep making the alcohol even after Jin was gone, and Jin plans on gifting it to his fans and bandmates.