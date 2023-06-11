Take That finally unveil the reason Jason Orange left the band in 2014

Jason Orange left the iconic pop band Take That in 2014

Take That has disclosed the reason behind Jason Orange's unexpected departure from the group in 2014. As a member of the iconic pop group for more than two decades, the now 52-year-old singer opted to leave to pursue a more normal life away from the limelight.



Despite the departure of Robbie Williams in 1995, remaining members Gary Barlow (52), Mark Owen (51), and Howard Donald (55) continued to thrive as a successful trio.

Mark Owen recently told The Times: “I think [Jason] felt like he didn't want to do it anymore, but I'm not going to speak for him”

He then added: “He's still here anyway. The other day we were trying to work out who the best joke-teller in the band is and remembered how Jason always laughed before he got to the punchline.”

In 2018, Howard told The Mirror, “Jason has gone off the grid. He's not taking emails or phone calls or stuff like that. That's good for him.”

“That's where he wants to be. I think he wants to be a million miles away from this at the moment,” he added.

In May, Take That reunited for the first time in four years to perform at the Coronation Concert for King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

Unfortunately, neither Jason nor fifth member Robbie Williams (49) took part in the performance, which was a disappointment for fans who had hoped for a reunion of the original five-piece lineup.