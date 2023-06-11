Selena Gomez's candid reflections on success in viral Instagram clip

Selena Gomez, the multi-talented artist known for her achievements in music, acting, and entrepreneurship, has recently made headlines with an old video that resurfaced on Instagram.

In the clip, Gomez opens up about the importance of staying on the right path despite achieving great success and fame.

The video was shared by a fan group called 'Selenators,' who have always shown unwavering support for Gomez. In the interview excerpt, Gomez discusses the influence of one's social circle, stating, "You are who you surround yourself with. I know that's such a cliche quote, but it's true. I've just witnessed it too much. It's easy to get caught up because, of course, you're thrown things, you're given things that are fun and exciting."

Gomez emphasises the significance of having the right people to share success with, as she believes that without them, one may end up feeling lonely, regardless of achievements.

Meanwhile, Gomez has been keeping busy with her work commitments. She recently wrapped up shooting for the musical comedy-drama "Emilia Perez in Paris," in which she stars alongside Karla Sofia Gascón and Zoe Saldaña.



In an interview with The Wrap, Gomez revealed that she has also been working on her new album while juggling her acting responsibilities and spending quality time with her family.



During her time in Paris, Gomez took the opportunity to explore the city with her friends, indulging in the tourist experience. She even attended Beyoncé's Renaissance concert, further fueling excitement among her fans.