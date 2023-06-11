Joni Mitchell returns to Newport Folk Festival with surprise set

Joni Mitchell is set to release a live album featuring her comeback performance at the Newport Folk Festival last summer.
The iconic singer-songwriter surprised the audience with a 13-song set, known as the "JONI JAM," where she was joined by Brandi Carlile and Marcus Mumford on tracks like 'Carey', 'A Case Of You', and 'Big Yellow Taxi'.
The live album, titled 'At Newport: Featuring the Joni Jam', is scheduled for release on July 28.
In anticipation, a performance of 'A Case Of You' from the festival has been shared online.
Additionally, Mitchell will be performing a special 'Joni Jam' tonight at the Gorge Amphitheatre, marking her first headline performance in 23 years. In a recent interview, Mitchell opened up about re-learning the guitar following an aneurysm, expressing her progress and the challenges she faced.
Last year, she also released a box-set of her albums from the early 1970s as part of her archival release series on Asylum Records.
