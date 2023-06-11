How Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup made an unexpected connection before vows

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup were not looking for love but found an unexpected connection together after they met on the set of Netflix’s psychosexual thriller, Gypsy.

The pair went to create a stronger foundation which eventually led to their nuptials. The King Kong star, 54, took to her Instagram on Saturday, June 10th, 2023, to share that she has been “hitched” to The Morning Show actor, 54.

The news came a day after the fuelled marriage rumours, as they were spotted wearing matching rings while returning to their New York City apartment.

The newly married couple’s romance came a year after the Mulholland Drive star and Liev Schreiber ended their relationship following 11 years together.

The couple, who share two children Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14, announced the split in 2016, in a statement. However, the exes are on good terms as they continue to coparent their two kids.

Watts told Vogue Australia in 2017, “Liev and I are on great terms and we’re trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children, and we hope to keep moving forward in that way. He’s [a] fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man, and we still want the absolute best for each other.”

Crudup, for his part, shares a son with ex Mary-Louise Parker. The Almost Famous actor previously made headlines when he left Parker while she was six months pregnant for Claire Danes in 2003. Crudup and Danes dated for four years before calling it quits in 2006, via Us Weekly.

Watts and Crudup then began filming Netflix series Gypsy together in June 2017, in which they both play on-screen husband and wife.

One month after the twosome sparked romance rumours with an an insider confirming to Us Weekly that they were in a real-life relationship. “Naomi and Billy are dating, but in the early stages. They’re very into each other.”

The couple remained low-key with their romance until almost five years later.

They made made their first public appearance as a couple when they were spotted holding hands while leaving the Vogue BAFTA afterparty in London, but eventually made their red carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022.

This year, the couple kept their plans to wed a secret. In fact, while appearing on the Today show in April, the Watts dodged questions about the massive sparkler she was rocking on her left ring finger.

Now, the couple has made it official as they married in an intimate ceremony.

Watts looked stunning in an Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lilly Guipure Dress with a bouquet of white flowers in hand.

Meanwhile, Crudup, was wearing a navy-blue suit, white button-up shirt and silver ring on his left ring hand.