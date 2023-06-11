Manchester City's Champions League win 'written in stars': manager Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City expressing joy holding the trophy after the club won Champions League final. Twitter

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, expressed his belief that their Champions League success was destined.

After securing the Treble by winning the Premier League and FA Cup, City triumphed in the final against Inter Milan to claim their first-ever Champions League title. Guardiola, who had previously achieved the Treble with Barcelona, described the victory as incredibly difficult.

The manager acknowledged the team's quality and urged patience during halftime. Guardiola recognised the element of luck involved in such a competition, noting that a missed opportunity by Inter or a save by their goalkeeper, Ederson, could have changed the outcome. In Guardiola's view, their victory was predetermined and rightfully belonged to them.

Guardiola, now a three-time Champions League winner, acknowledged the team's progress since the World Cup. He expressed his satisfaction, highlighting the difficulty of achieving the treble. The team's long-awaited success in the Champions League was celebrated with their families and friends, followed by a parade in Manchester.

The victory was particularly significant for Manchester City, as they had experienced heartbreak in previous Champions League campaigns. The decisive moment came in the 68th minute when midfielder Rodri scored his second-ever Champions League goal, securing the win for City.

Rodri, filled with emotion, described the triumph as a dream come true. He praised the team's perseverance and determination, acknowledging the challenges they faced against a formidable opponent like Inter Milan. The midfielder recognised the intensity of finals, where emotions and nerves often play a role, but he commended the team's relentless effort.

Manchester City's victory marked a historic achievement, becoming only the second English men's team to achieve the Treble, following their city rivals, Manchester United, who accomplished the feat in 1999. The club's journey to this triumph had been a long and challenging one, making their success even more meaningful.