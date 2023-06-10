Shah Rukh Khan thrills fans with unexpected appearance outside Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan, the beloved Bollywood superstar, delighted his fans with an unexpected appearance outside his residence in Mannat on June 10.

Clad in a stylish white D'Yavol hoodie and blue jeans, he emerged to the joyous cheers of his devoted supporters. As an icing on the cake, SRK struck his iconic pose, capturing the hearts of the gathered crowd.

What drew this massive gathering of fans to Mannat? It turns out they had a remarkable goal in mind: to set a Guinness World Record for the most people performing Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose. Approximately 300 ardent fans enthusiastically joined in, extending their arms outward to mimic their idol's iconic stance.



According to reports, this impromptu appearance by the actor was a celebration of the world television premiere of his blockbuster film, Pathaan.

Earlier in the day, a spirited group of dancers, adorned in T-shirts promoting the film, entertained onlookers by performing catchy numbers from Pathaan. The entire event served as a precursor to the film's highly anticipated television debut.

Shah Rukh Khan's surprise encounter with his dedicated fans outside Mannat not only thrilled the attendees but also showcased his enduring popularity and the deep connection he shares with his followers.

The charismatic actor continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his charismatic presence, even outside the silver screen.