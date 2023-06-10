Pixar's 'Elemental' to determine studio's theatrical prowess

Pixar's latest film, Elemental, goes beyond being a fictional story for its cast and creators.

The movie explores a city where residents representing fire, water, land, and air coexist, while a romance develops between Ember, a fiery young woman, and Wade, a water guy.

Director Peter Sohn explained to The Hollywood Reporter that one of the film's main themes revolves around a fire family's journey, as they immigrated to Element City in search of a better life for their daughter.

Sohn drew inspiration from his own parents, who came to a new world as immigrants and built a life for him and his brother. Mamoudou Athie, who voices Wade, shared a similar background and felt a connection to the film's story and Sohn's heartfelt approach.

The cast members expressed their excitement and gratitude for being part of a Pixar movie, known for its enduring and beautifully told stories.

Elemental is a significant release for Pixar, as it is their first original theatrical title since the pandemic. The film aims to test whether Pixar can continue to achieve success in theaters and highlights the value of experiencing movies like this on the big screen.

“We make them to be seen [in theaters], all of them, even the ones that went to streaming,” said Pixar’s chief creative officer Pete Docter.

“We sit and review them 40 feet tall, so it’s disappointing when people watch them on iPhones or whatever because there’s so much more in there. This film is no exception.”



The release of Elemental coincides with a successful period for animation, following the box office achievements of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Elemental is set to hit theaters on June 16.