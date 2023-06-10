Jon Gosselin admits estrangement from kids after divorce

(Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

Former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star, Jon Gosselin, has recently made a candid confession about missing his children's graduations, shedding light on the current state of his relationships.

In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, the 46-year-old reality TV personality shared updates on his connections with his children, revealing his nine-year estrangement from twin daughters Mady and Cara.

Jon, who shares the twins and sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Aaden, Leah, Joel, and Alexis with his ex-wife Kate Gosselin, attended only one out of the eight graduations that took place this year.

Following their highly publicised divorce in 2009, Jon and Kate's family dynamics underwent a significant shift. Hannah and Collin, however, have been living with Jon full-time since August 2021, while the other four sextuplets continue to reside with Kate.

Despite the challenges, Jon remains hopeful for a future reconnection, acknowledging the need to avoid fixating on the past. Notably, both Jon and Kate were present for Collin and Hannah's recent high school graduation, though they maintained their distance.

Alongside his personal life, Jon shared insights into his professional endeavors, mentioning his role as an IT director for a healthcare facility and his side passion as a DJ. Despite the estrangement, Jon demonstrated his love for his children by celebrating all of the sextuplets' recent birthdays through heartfelt Instagram posts.