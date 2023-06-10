Sony resolves sound issues in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' after fan feedback

Following reports from fans about sound mixing issues in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures has released an updated version of the film to theaters.
The complaints mainly focused on low audio levels during the opening scene, which centers around Hailee Steinfeld's Spider-Woman character, Gwen Stacy.
While the problem was limited to a few theaters, a source close to the movie revealed to Variety that all prints of the film have been updated, which is not uncommon for distributors to do if the opportunity arises.
Writer-producer Phil Lord commented on the issue during the opening weekend, suggesting a solution on Twitter and recommending viewers to ensure the theater volume for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to the reference level of 7.
Lord confirmed that the movie was mixed at this level and that theaters set at 7 sounded great with clear dialogue.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the second installment focused on Miles Morales, a teenager from Brooklyn who gains superpowers after being bitten by a radioactive spider.
The sequel follows his encounters with numerous web-slinging heroes across dimensions. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, the film had a successful opening weekend, grossing $120.5 million.
This comes almost a year after Shakira parted ways with Gerard Pique
Lil Wayne breaks down the real reason for his ‘nonchalant attitude’ despite ‘Tha Carter III’s’ success
Sam Asghari celebrates completing one year of marriage with wife Britney Spears on Instagram
Selena Gomez recently wrapped the third season for her Hulu show and then jetted off to Paris to spend time with her...
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram as Sam Asghari marks first marriage anniversary
Tom Holland portrays the role of Danny Sullivan in the newly released Apple TV+ miniseries, ‘The Crowded Room’