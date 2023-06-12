Niall Horan opens up about girlfriend and new album

Niall Horan released his third album on Friday, June 9, and is dating Amelia Woolley

Niall Horan, madly in love with his girlfriend, Amelia Woolley, is expressing his emotions to his fans through his latest album that released on Friday, June 9.

On Friday, the former member of One Direction released his third studio album, titled The Show. In an interview with ET Canada, Horan discussed how his girlfriend, Amelia Woolley, served as inspiration for some of the tracks.

When asked about the abundance of relationship-themed songs on the record, the 29-year-old Slow Hands singer replied, "Yeah, 100%. I'm in a relationship, so that naturally comes with it."

He further explained, "Usually, love songs are associated with heartbreak, so it's refreshing to be able to write happier and more positive material."

Regarding Woolley's reaction to the songs, he jokingly stated, "I think she's just like, 'What? Really?' She's somewhat surprised, I suppose."

During the interview, Horan also revealed that he values a good sense of humor in a partner, especially if they share his sarcasm.

In a separate conversation with Bustle, he described his song You Could Start a Cult as a metaphor for being deeply in love. When asked if he himself was madly in love, he confidently responded, "Absolutely."

Horan also expressed his desire to keep his relationship private, stating, "If everyone knew everything, my songwriting wouldn’t be as candid, would it? There’d be all these theories, and I’m not in town for that. I’m here to write what’s on my brain, and love happens to be one of those things that’s flying around me.”

Since early 2020, the Voice coach has been dating Woolley, although they have intentionally kept their relationship mostly out of the public eye.

In September 2021, Horan and Woolley made their first public appearance together at the Horan & Rose Gala, an event organized by the singer.

The gala raised over 800,000 euros for charitable causes and provided an opportunity for the couple to be photographed together.