'The Simpsons' creative team joins WGA strike. PHOTO: Amy Berg (Twitter)

The creative team behind The Simpsons, including Matt Groening, James L. Brooks, Al Jean, Matt Selman, Dana Gould, and Conan O'Brien, joined the picket line at Fox in support of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

Groening designed special placards with Bart and Lisa Simpson referencing the strike and residuals.

The strike, now on Day 39, has seen no progress from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). In the midst of the strike, Groening humorously carried a sign that read "WGA vs. Mr. Burns."

As the strike continues, The Simpsons team remains committed to the cause, quoting Homer Simpson's plea for help: "I'm not normally a praying man, but if you're up there, please save me, Superman."

Members of the Writers Guild of America have been striking for fairer compensation among other issues in a climate dictated by technological progression. The use of artificial intelligence in screenwriting is also among issues plaguing the WGA members who are demanding that AI should be regulated.