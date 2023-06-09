Bill Murray, 72, shocks fans with dating rumours with Kelis, 43

In a surprising turn of events, Hollywood has found its latest unexpected couple in Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis, 43.
According to a report by TMZ, veteran actor Bill Murray and renowned singer Kelis are reportedly dating. The pair has been spotted spending quality time together in both the United States and across the pond.
While the coupling may raise eyebrows at first, it seems that there is more than meets the eye. The 72-year-old Murray recently showed his support for the 43-year-old 'Milkshake' singer by attending two of her shows in London.
After one of the performances, the duo even posed for a backstage photo together. Witnesses also claim to have seen the two celebrities staying at the same hotel in London, further fueling the dating rumours.
Sources close to the situation reveal that Murray and Kelis share a unique bond, albeit a somber one. They reportedly connected over their respective losses, with Kelis' second husband passing away in March 2022 and Murray's estranged wife's tragic death in 2021.
Despite their unconventional pairing and significant age gap, the couple seems content without defining their relationship.
A friend of the duo shared with TMZ, "Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it appears, they are both single and having fun despite the fairly large age gap."
