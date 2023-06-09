Netflix unveils six new Korean romance titles for 2023

Netflix recently announced six upcoming Korean romance titles scheduled for release throughout the remainder of 2023.

The titles, including "See You in my 19th Life," "King the Land," "Behind Your Touch," "Destined With You," "A Time Called You," and "Doona!" were revealed at an in-person event called "K-romance obsession" in Seoul, reports Variety.

The event, attended by K-drama influencers from the Asia Pacific region, was adorned with vibrant decorations in red and pink, along with an abundance of heart-themed ornaments.

Attendees were treated to snack foods featured in popular K-drama shows such as "Crash Landing on You," "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," "Business Proposal," and "Alchemy of Souls."

Netflix reported a significant surge in global viewership of its K-Romance titles between 2018 and 2022, with over 90% of views originating from outside South Korea in 2022 alone. Don Kang, the VP of content (Korea), emphasized that these stories touch upon universal themes of love, heartbreak, and tenderness while offering glimpses into the distinct facets of Korean culture.

Dubbing has played a crucial role in the genre's global expansion. Yang Wooyeon, the director of content (Korea), noted that hearing the dialogues in viewers' own languages enhances the resonance of K-Romance with audiences worldwide.

The films "See You in my 19th Life" and "King the Land" are scheduled to premiere on June 17.