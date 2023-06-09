Holly Willoughby leaves fans wondering with cryptic post

Amid the Phillip Schofield scandal This Morning Holly Willoughby shared a cryptic post on her social media platform, which has left fans and followers speculating about the possible reason behind her outburst.

The TV presenter, 42, took to her Gwyneth Paltrow-style wellness brand Wylde Moon's account on Instagram on Sunday as she asked her 180K followers if coincidences were 'secret messages from the universe'.

Holly distanced herself from former co-host Schofield, 61, on her return to ITV after he was last month ousted from This Morning and admitted lying about a relationship with a younger male colleague.

Alongside her latest social post-Holly wrote: 'We all love a 'Sliding Doors' moment, but are meaningful coincidences really a sign of beautiful serendipity that hold greater meaning than seemingly 'random' chance?'.

It comes after Amanda Holden denied reports she is locked in a feud with Holly - after appearing to mock her return to This Morning.

In a lengthy statement posted on her Instagram page, Amanda, 52, addressed reports that have claimed she and Holly have been pitted against each other for several jobs.

'Sadly strong and intelligent women have for far too long been pitted against one other when we should all be celebrated in our own right,' Amanda wrote.