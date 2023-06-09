Jennifer Lopez shares ‘very healthy, functioning’ relationship with Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez shares a very “healthy and functioning” relationship with her husband Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, despite reports circulating on internet about them.

Ever since the Air director tied the knot with J.Lo, there have been reports about the Shotgun Wedding star and Garner not being able to get along.

Setting the record straight about the bond between the ladies, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Lopez and Garner "are very cordial and they have a very healthy and functioning relationship."

Lopez, who has become a stepmom to Affleck and Garner’s kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel is said to have a very healthy connection with them.

As for Garner, she was also seen taking Seraphina and Lopez’s child to Disneyland last month. The outing was evidence that the Alias actor gets along well with the singer’s kids, Emme and Max.

The insider said that their kids have also bonded well with each other as they are "learning and growing together as a new, extended family."

Speaking of Garner and Affleck’s relationship, the source shared that things between the exes are “healthy in terms of co-parenting" and that "they have open communication and both are working to make this transition the best it could possibly be."

The insider noted that Garner, who is currently dating John Miller, is in "a great space and feels good about where things currently stand with the new family dynamic."

Affleck and Lopez recently bought a lavish mansion in Beverly Hills where the couple has moved in with their blended brood.

The insider said that Affleck and J.Lo "are so excited about their new home and are looking forward to connecting their families further together. They couldn’t be more thrilled about this new chapter.”