Blast at Afghan funeral kills 11, ISIS claims responsibility

A funeral service in Afghanistan turned into a scene of tragedy as a blast claimed the lives of at least 11 individuals. The explosion occurred during the funeral procession of Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, an acting provincial governor who was recently assassinated.

The ISIS group claimed responsibility for the attack, underscoring the persistent threat they pose despite improved security since the Taliban assumed power in August 2021.

The funeral, held in the provincial capital of Faizabad in northeastern Badakhshan province, attracted a large number of mourners. As the attendees gathered at the mosque to pay their respects, a devastating explosion occurred, leaving a horrifying aftermath with bloodied bodies strewn across the ground, as witnessed by Naseer Ahmad.

The Afghan Ministry of Interior, representing the Taliban-led government, denounced this brutal attack orchestrated by their enemies. The ministry condemned the violence and extended condolences to the families of the victims. Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and established checkpoints in its vicinity.

This tragic incident follows the recent assassination of Ahmadi, who fell victim to a suicide bombing just two days prior. In that attack, a suicide bomber drove a car filled with explosives into Ahmadi's vehicle, resulting in his death and injuring six others.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) took to Twitter to unreservedly condemn this attack, along with a series of indiscriminate acts of violence that demonstrate a complete disregard for civilian lives.

The ISIS has targeted minority religious groups, foreign embassies, and even officials within the Taliban government. Despite significant progress in security measures since the Taliban's takeover, this incident serves as a stark reminder that the country still confronts formidable challenges in its quest for stability and peace.

