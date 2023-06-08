Niall Horan’s shocking revelation after being chased by One Direction fans

Niall Horan has recently revealed he was scared to go out anywhere after being chased by One Direction fans.



Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK about the launch of his new music album, Horan revealed, “I loved touring, but it was crazy.”

“We’d go to countries and never see a second of it – it was hotel, venue, plane, same again,” stated the musician.

Horan disclosed, “We couldn’t get out the hotel door. If you went out in the car, you’d be seen and chased by fans.”

The music artist explained, “I understand why it was going on, but it gave me a thing where, when I came back to London, I would be afraid to go out.”

“There was a period where I actually couldn’t,” he added.

Meanwhile, Horan’s band was on six-year hiatus after forming in 2010 and later on became one of the most popular pop groups around the world.

Moreover, Zayn Malik already left the band in 2015 to pursue a solo career in music.