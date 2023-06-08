Prince Harry’s ‘maunderings’ can be easily dismissed as ‘obviously wrongheaded’

Prince Harry’s ‘offensiveness’ against King Charles is allegedly, unrivaled, even to this day.

Royal commentator Stephen Glover issued these accusatory claims about Prince Harry’s attitude.

According to the Daily Mail, “Over the past few years Prince Harry has said or written many outrageous and bizarre things about his family, the monarchy, and the Press.”

“But however misguided his previous outpourings may have been, none of them rivals in offensiveness his contentions about the Government and the Press.”

“For what he wrote about it being at ‘rock bottom’ amounts to an unprecedented attack by a senior member of the Royal Family (Harry is fifth in line to the throne).”

Since the beginning of time “no such royal broadside against elected politicians has ever before been delivered during the history of our constitutional monarchy. It is deplorable — and dangerous.”

While Glover agrees “on one level his maunderings can be easily dismissed as they are so obviously wrongheaded.”

On the other hand, “coming as they do from someone in his position, they are bound to be taken seriously. Depressingly, some will agree with him.”