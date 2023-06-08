‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ creator details unique ‘challenges’ faced in adaptation

Daisy Jones & the Six became a hit show when it aired back in March, starring Riley Keough and Sam Claflin in the leads.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, show creator Scott Neustadter detailed the journey of making the hit Amazon Prime show and how its soundtrack played a major role in the show’s success.

Neustadter explained that every book adaptation has its own set of challenges when it is being translated into multi-sensory medium. With the show, which is an adaptation of the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, was unique.

“The challenges in Daisy Jones & the Six were unlike any I had ever encountered,” he told the outlet.

“I mean, sure, the source material provided the writers and I all sorts of wonderful characters and memorable moments, a complicated love triangle and an ending that could take your breath away. But even that wouldn’t be enough — not if we didn’t have the music.”

Neustadter added that the show’s success was always going to “hinge on the songs.”

“If we couldn’t convince viewers (and listeners) that the band at the centre of the series released some undeniably great music, the whole souffle of the show would collapse. And none of us, Taylor included, were actual songwriters. So obviously we needed some partners.”

The music for the show was produced by Blake Mills, with additional production by Tony Berg and in collaboration with musicians such as Chris Weisman, Jackson Browne, Marcus Mumford, and Phoebe Bridgers.