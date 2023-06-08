Prince Harry can’t make ‘heartstring-tugging references’ of Diana to win in court

Prince Harry has just been warned against ‘relying too heavily’ on ‘heartstring-tugging references’ about Diana to win the hacking claim in court.

This warning has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

According to News.com.au, she warned the duke against using Diana’s tragedy for a win in court.



She even went on to note how “inside the court, things were no laughing matter, with Harry coming face-to-face with what sounds like a decidedly painful first – someone actually pushing back against his sweeping claims.”

“Even though Harry has been sharing his truth via interviews, podcasts and on telly for years now, he has only ever been gently prodded and encouraged by obsequious, nodding star interviewers.”

But “not this time. Instead, Harry has faced off against a barrister who has previously been called a ‘beast in the courtroom’, leaving him ‘appearing [to be] out of his depth’.”

Because “the British legal system does not allow second takes and requires claims to be backed up by more than an occasional jutting lip or a heartstring-tugging reference to the tragedy of Diana, Princess of Wales.”