Coldplay’s Chris Martin surprises fans with eco-conscious move

In an unexpected move, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin surprised commuters as he arrived by train for the band's eagerly awaited stadium show in Cardiff on Tuesday.
The 46-year-old singer-songwriter, known for his commitment to the environment, opted for a more sustainable mode of transportation and stunned fellow passengers as he disembarked at the Welsh capital's station.
For those unversed, Coldplay is set to perform two consecutive sold-out shows at the Principality Stadium, located just a stone's throw away from the train station.
Thus, Martin's decision to take the train aligns with the band's ongoing efforts to reduce carbon emissions during their tour.
Notably, their ‘eco-friendly’ concerts incorporate innovative measures such as generating electricity through a dancefloor activated by fans' movements and utilizing pedal power at the venues.
Recently, Coldplay announced a significant achievement, and managed to decrease their carbon footprint decreasing by an impressive 47 percent.
Coldplay's ongoing 2023 UK and European tour, which commenced in May, has already sold a staggering 1.4 million tickets.
Matty Healy reportedly wanted to tie the knot with Taylor Swift and have babies with her before split
Angelina Jolie rocked a similar look in the 1999 psychological drama Girl, Interrupted
Johnny Depp is 'proud' of his daughter for taking risks with challenging roles amid 'The Idol' backlash
‘Black Mirror’ will be returning to Netflix with its sixth season after a four-year hiatus
Taylor Swift, 'The 1975' frontman Matty Healy call it quits after one-month relationship
Taylor Swift was reportedly spotted with a mystery man together at a bar in Arkansas after split from Matty Healy