Prince Harry ‘flogging’ Royal Family’s secrets in public: ‘At least butlers need money’

Prince Harry is currently standing accused of selling his family’s secrets, and flogging them on a global scale.

These accusatory claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator Allison Pearson.

According to The Telegraph she accused Prince Harry of joining the same industry that he appears to hate.



In light of this, Ms Pearson warns “that’s as far as my sympathy extends.”

This is because “What the Duke of Sussex doesn’t seem able to grasp is that he is no longer in a superior moral position to anyone who has sold, or paid for, Royal stories. Indeed, selling Royal stories is Harry’s main source of income.”

She also referenced Prince Harry’s colorful choice of words for Paul Burell and said, “We would quite understand if Prince William used that colloquial term about his younger brother because “Harry won’t stop flogging family secrets.”

In the eyes of Ms Pearson, “at least Paul Burrell probably needed the money; the Duke has no such excuse.”