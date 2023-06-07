King Charles unlikely to meet Prince Harry as monarch returns to UK

King Charles on Tuesday returned to Britain from his solo trip in Romania and attended a special concert featuring music from his coronation exactly a month on from the big day.



Charles visited the Romanian hamlet of Viscri on Tuesday, wrapping up his trip to Transylvania -- a region the king has said is in his "blood."

Charles solo trip to the eastern European country was his first abroad since he was crowned king on May 6.

The monarch arrived in Romania last Friday.

According to a report by Express UK, King Charles return to Britain comes as his younger son Prince Harry is also in the country for phone hacking trial.

The report further claims King Charles is unlikely to meet Harry during the Duke's stay in UK.

Prince Harry arrived in UK on Sunday and appeared in the court on Tuesday.

The Duke was back in the witness box at the High Court on Wednesday.