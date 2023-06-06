Tom Holland opens up about his return in Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland has recently opened up about his returns in Spider-Man 4.



Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, Holland said that he wants to expand his horizons when it comes to acting.

“I’m not really concerned about being pigeonholed,” stated the 27-year-old.

The Avengers actor continued, “I really look at my career from my own set of eyes and I worry less about what people think about whether or not they see me as Spider-Man or whether or not they see me as Danny (The Crowded Room).”

The actor remarked, “I see each and every film as a personal achievement.”

“Whether I’m proud of a film or not is really how I kind of weigh up my emotions about something. I try not to look at reviews. I try not to hear what people say around the world. So, it’s not something that I actively do,” explained Holland.

Reflecting on playing Spider-Man for few years, Holland added, “I feel like my agents and I have navigated the industry in a really good way over the last 10 years. But that said, if I just play Spider-Man for the rest of my life, I’d still be the luckiest kid alive. So, there’s no complaints from me here.”

Meanwhile, Holland did not reveal much about fourth Spider-Man

“I’m going to have to plead the fifth there because I’m not prepared to start talking about the future of Spider-Man,” he told the outlet.

“As everyone knows, I love him. He changed my life. I love the character. Should we find a way to tell his story and do justice to him, we will do so.