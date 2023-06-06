Tom Holland opens up about his return in Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland has recently opened up about his returns in Spider-Man 4.
Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, Holland said that he wants to expand his horizons when it comes to acting.
“I’m not really concerned about being pigeonholed,” stated the 27-year-old.
The Avengers actor continued, “I really look at my career from my own set of eyes and I worry less about what people think about whether or not they see me as Spider-Man or whether or not they see me as Danny (The Crowded Room).”
The actor remarked, “I see each and every film as a personal achievement.”
“Whether I’m proud of a film or not is really how I kind of weigh up my emotions about something. I try not to look at reviews. I try not to hear what people say around the world. So, it’s not something that I actively do,” explained Holland.
Reflecting on playing Spider-Man for few years, Holland added, “I feel like my agents and I have navigated the industry in a really good way over the last 10 years. But that said, if I just play Spider-Man for the rest of my life, I’d still be the luckiest kid alive. So, there’s no complaints from me here.”
Meanwhile, Holland did not reveal much about fourth Spider-Man
“I’m going to have to plead the fifth there because I’m not prepared to start talking about the future of Spider-Man,” he told the outlet.
“As everyone knows, I love him. He changed my life. I love the character. Should we find a way to tell his story and do justice to him, we will do so.
From The Weeknd and 'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson, the series has premiered to major backlash
Emmy Rossum dishes out details about her role in the new show
This particular question has plagued the group’s fans for a long time
Kaley Cuoco shares what her baby daughter loves besides Jonas Brothers
He also called her new co-host Josie Gibson “the star of the show"
Drew Barrymore shares her working experience with director Steven Spielberg during childhood