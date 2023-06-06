Amanda Holden makes fun of ‘This Morning’ Holly Willoughby’s comeback statement

The 52 year old Heart FM presenter mimicked Willoughby in a video on social media

English media personality Amanda Holden mocked This Morning host Holly Willoughby’s emotional comeback statement amid the Phillip Schofield scandal. The 52 year old Heart FM presenter mimicked Willoughby in a video on social media.

This was her first appearance on This Morning after her co-host of over a decade Schofield’s removal from the show. With all eyes on her, she started off saying: “Right, deep breath. Firstly, are you OK? I hope so.”

Holden then posted a video on Instagram where she is wearing a white dress similar to Willoughby’s as she asks: “Hello, it is Tuesday. Are you OK?”

Her co-host Jamie Theakston asked her the day earlier about being on the show while being hungover as Holden replied: “I got home, got straight into bed with my dog and cat. I got up, cooked the tea and went back to bed again at 8. I did that thing where you wake up at 2 and you have to talk yourself back into going to sleep.”

Theakston then interjected saying that they are “worried” about her well-being.

Holden then responded saying “I'm OK people, are you OK?” before laughing at her own remark.

These comments after Willoughby continued in her statement saying it “feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil and I imagine that you might have been feeling a lot like I have. Shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what's been going on and full of questions.”

She added: “All of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.”