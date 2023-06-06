 
June 05, 2023
Sports

Iga Swiatek cruises to French Open quarter-finals as Tsurenko withdraws

Stage is set for an exciting match against Coco Gauff, where Swiatek aims to replicate her previous year's success.

By Web Desk
June 06, 2023
Polands Iga Swiatek returns the ball to China´s Wang Xinyu during their women´s singles match on day seven of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on June 3, 2023. AFP
Defending champion Iga Swiatek breezed into the quarter-finals of the French Open with a quick victory on Monday. Her opponent, Lesia Tsurenko from Ukraine, retired from the match after feeling unwell. 

The first set saw Swiatek take a commanding 4-1 lead, prompting Tsurenko to call for a trainer to check her blood pressure and pulse. After a short medical timeout, the match resumed, but Tsurenko decided to quit after losing the following game to love.

During a press conference, Tsurenko expressed her apologies and explained that she had been dealing with a virus for a couple of days. She had hoped to feel better during the match but found herself getting worse, making it impossible for her body to continue playing.

Tsurenko mentioned having a sore throat in her previous match and being able to practice for only 10 minutes the day before. She believed she needed a few more days to recover.

Swiatek's next opponent in the quarter-finals will be Coco Gauff, the American sixth seed. This sets up a rematch of last year's final, which Swiatek won convincingly with a score of 6-1, 6-3. Swiatek will enter the match having spent just over four hours on the court, while Gauff reached the quarter-finals by defeating Anna Karolina Schmiedlova with a 7-5, 6-2 victory.

Swiatek, although satisfied with her campaign so far, acknowledged that winning a match through retirement is not the ideal way to progress. She discussed the importance of managing her physical and mental exhaustion during a Grand Slam tournament and expressed her confidence in handling the demands due to her increased experience.

With her sights set on a third Roland Garros title in four years, Swiatek has been dominant in her matches, dropping only nine games en route to the quarter-finals. While reaching this stage at the French Open may not be a cause for celebration, Swiatek humorously mentioned that being in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon would make her ecstatic.