Kate Middleton's birthday message, video of sweet wish for Lilibet resurface

Kate Middleton is trending on social media for her sweet video and first birthday message for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet who turned two on June 4, 2023.



Princess of Wales, in a throwback video from June 2021, uploaded on TikTok, was asked, “Your Royal Highness, do you have any wishes for your new niece, Lilibet?"

To which, Prince William's charming wife responded as saying: "Oh, I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her because we haven't yet, met her yet, so hopefully that will be soon."

Prince of George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mom was asked for comments nearly a week after Meghan and Harry made delightful announcement about the birth of their daughter.

The video garnered around 2.5 million views and massive likes within days after it was uploaded on TikTok.

William, Kate and other senior royals also shared their heartfelt messages for Lilibet on her first birthday in 2022.

The Prince and Princess of Wales penned: "Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!" followed by a ballon emoji.

Charles and Camilla wrote: "Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today!" alongside a cake emoji.

However, on second birthday (June 4, 2023) of Lilibet, royal family members have seemingly snubbed the daughter of Harry and Meghan as did not publicly share any word to wish the little princess a happy birthday.