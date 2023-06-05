King Charles likely to face more difficulties in near future, psychic predicts

Britain's King Charles, who was officially crowned on May 6, will face more difficulties in near future, a psychic has predicted as the monarch visits Romania.



The Cheat Sheet quoted celebrity astrologer and psychic Inbaal Honigman as saying, King Charles will experience more drama in his first year as monarch.

The psychic said: “King Charles’s first year won’t be an easy one. Astrologically, he’s caught at an awkward time, when his ruling planet Pluto is not stable. This is a planet that influences generations, spending on average 20 years in each sign, and so it influences big world changes — such as a change of monarch.”

She further said: “Before his mother Queen Elizabeth II was monarch, Charles’s ruling planet Pluto was bobbing in between two different signs for two years — around the time of King George V’s death, Edward VIII’s abdication, and then the coronation of King George VI at Westminster Abbey.”

Before his coronation, leading astrologer Patrick Arundell had also predicted King Charles could abdicate the throne as early as next year.

King Charles is currently on a private solo trip to Romania.