Selena Gomez catches up with new bestie Nicola Peltz after Paris trip

Selena Gomez had a chilled day in the sun as she reunited with her pal Nicola Peltz as she joined her in London with her group of besties.

In a carousel posted on Instagram, the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress, 28, on Sunday, June 4th, 2023, the group of friends were seen wearing matching white tops and faded blue jeans lying atop a plaid blue picnic blanket.

The next image showed a candid version of the squad as they laughed, and the image glimpsing picnic refreshments on the side.

In the next slide, The Last Airbender actress was seen posing with husband Brooklyn Beckham and the final slide featuring the girl squad again.

The outing with the girls comes days after the Calm Down singer was spotted in Paris in a chic all-black ensemble.

The musician kept her hair off her face with a cloth headband and opted for minimal makeup. She reportedly attended a party at the Cheval Blanc Hotel and “left just before midnight,” per Daily Mail.

The singer was in the French city to attend Beyonce’s Renaissance tour on Monday with her close pal Raquelle Stevens at the Stade de France.

Gomez is seemingly taking some downtime from shooting her musical crime comedy Emilia Perez in Paris, France this month.

Though production is finally underway, scheduling conflicts reportedly caused a six-month delay. It was originally slated to shoot in Mexico, but plans were changed to shoot in a studio near Paris.