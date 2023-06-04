Mark Hamill says he doesn’t ‘see any reason to’ play Luke Skywalker again

Mark Hamill last portrayed Luke Skywalker on season two finale of 'The Mandalorian'

During a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Mark Hamill expressed his appreciation for the joy that the Luke Skywalker character brought to fans, adding that he’s ready to say goodbye to the iconic character.

The Star Wars alum clarified to interviewer Tracy Smith that becoming an icon was never his intention; rather, he simply wanted to work as an actor.

"I mean, the truth of the matter is, I never really expected to be remembered for anything," Hamill said. "I just wanted to make a living doing what I liked. And I thought, 'Well, it could be worse. I could be, like, known as being the best actor who ever played Adolf Hitler, you know?' At least Luke is an admirable fellow!"

Mark Hamill portrayed the character of Luke Skywalker for the first time in the 1977 film Star Wars: A New Hope and most recently in The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Although he believes in the philosophy of "never say never," the actor has made it clear that he is prepared to retire from his role as Luke Skywalker permanently.

"I just don't see any reason to," he said of portraying Luke again, "Let me put it that way: I mean, they have so many stories to tell, they don't need Luke anymore. I had my time, and that's good. But that's enough."

Mark Hamill is currently featured in the movie The Machine, which stars Bert Kreischer as the lead and Hamill as the father of a fictionalized version of Kreischer.