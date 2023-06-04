Jemele Hill debunks reports, ensures Spotify podcast to continue

Contrary to previous reports by Bloomberg, Jemele Hill, a sports personality, has clarified that her Spotify podcast, "Jemele Hill is Unbothered," and her network of podcasts, known as "Unbothered," are not facing relocation.

The news comes 4 years after Spotify offered $200 million to Joe Rogan’s podcast. Following which Hill said she would like to see Spotify remunerate black podcasters equally.

“What I would like to see,” Hill told The New York Times in 2019, “is for them to hand $100 million to somebody who is Black.”

Quashing the reports Hill tweeted her podcast will continue according to schedule and that she never asked Spotify for the same deal as Joe Rogan.

“A lot of what’s been reported just isn’t true,” she said. “My podcast hasn’t been cancelled. I never asked Spotify for $100M. This s— is truly comical.”

Jemele Hill previously worked for ESPN and left the network amid political disagreements. Hill later joined The Atlantic and launched her podcast at Spotify in 2019.