Taylor Swift gives a nod to these two artists with Eras Tour outfits

Taylor Swift loves hiding Easter eggs in her art, whether its her music, its videos or her performances during her tours, the musician is known for her impeccable planning.

It seems that the Grammy-winning artist, 33, is now leaving clues in her Eras Tour outfits as well, via Page Six.

Phoebe Bridgers, who opened for the New Jersey leg of the Eras Tour last week, joined the Anti-Hero singer to perform their moody ballad Nothing New as part of the Red era setlist.

Swift has a rotation of singers set to perform with her this season and to honour Bridgers’ final night on tour, she wore a sweet tribute to her fellow artist.

During the set, the Lavender Haze singer wore a sparkling red Ashish coat with the Phoebe Bridgers x Catbird Give You the Moon Charm and Swimming Pool Chain — a fashion tribute she pointed out to Bridgers on-stage before performing their duet.

The moon charm Swift opted for is engraved with Bridgers’ lyric “I’d give you the moon” in her handwriting on the back.

Moreover, performing in a bejewelled onesie for her Lover Era, Swift wore a thick gold chain equipped with pastel-coloured butterflies.

The chunky necklace is actually from Dua Lipa’s new Versace collaboration, which dropped just last month.