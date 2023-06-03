Chris Hemsworth thinks he is stupid after imitating Arnold Schwarzenegger

Chris Hemsworth embarrassed himself by imitating Arnold Schwarzenegger in a video clip that accompanied the trailer for Extraction 2.
The funny video was shared by Hemsworth in which he is seen meeting the Hollywood veteran at the Netflix headquarters seeking tips from the former California Governor who was recently hired as the Netflix's Chief Action Officer.
The "Thor" actor starts coughing as he trying to say "Get to the choppa", a line from Arnold's hit movie "Predator" to impress him.
Chris leaves the scene saying "Ah stupid" after the "Terminator" star starts staring at him for his weird behavior.
"Extraction 2" is set to release on June 16.
In another video posted online, Arnold revealed his new role after running over a Mercedes-Benz with a tank.
“No one loves action as much as I do,” he declared as he arrived at his new gig at Netflix’s headquarters. “That’s why I’ve accepted a big new job as Netflix’s Chief Action Officer.”
The parody incorporates Schwarzenegger’s many roles as he promotes the streaming company’s roundup of action films and series, which include “The Night Agent,” “Extraction 2,” “The Witcher,” “Heart of Stone,” “The Brothers Sun” and “Lift.”
