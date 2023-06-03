Eva Longoria notes gender inequality persists in Hollywood

Eva Longoria has recently spoken up about women not getting equal opportunity in Hollywood.
Speaking to the UK’s Times newspaper, the actress turned director revealed that the industry is not “the progressive entity” that people often think of.
Eva said, “Women are getting less jobs as directors than two years ago.”
“People look at Hollywood as a progressive entity and it’s not,” stated the activist.
Eva noted, “I think women are more aware, thanks to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, about what’s appropriate in work environments.”
“That’s been a game-changer for our industry as far as how women are treated on sets or in writers’ rooms and meetings,” pointed out the director of Flamin’ Hot.
However, she questioned, “Has it led to hiring more women?”
“I don’t think so,” she remarked.
Elaborating on how she decided to go into direction, Eva told the outlet, “I knew I was gonna have to work twice as hard and out-hustle everybody. And I’m OK with out-hustling anybody in the room. Then I got it.”
“People think I’m an actor turned director. But I am a director-producer turned actor. I’ve always been way more interested in behind the scenes, in how the sausage is made,” she disclosed.
