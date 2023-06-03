Nayeon from K-pop group Twice reveals their scariest members

The members had the opportunity of asking each other for whatever they wanted

Nayeon from the K-pop group Twice revealed who the scariest members are in the second episode of Yes or No on Time To Twice. The members had the opportunity of asking each other for whatever they wanted.

However, the catch was that they had to pick either yes or no as an option without knowing what was being asked. For her turn, group leader Jihyo picked a question that would trick the members into giving her a gift.

As she was writing her request down, Nayeon claimed that she looked very scary while doing so and Momo readily agreed with her. “Jihyo looks scary. Jihyo is always…kinda scary.”

Jihyo laughed the comment off and defended herself, saying: “I’m not scary!”

Nayeon’s next pick for the scariest member was Mina who simply laughed off the observation. The other members were quick to agree with Nayeon, saying: “Yeah, Mina is totally scary!”

Her third pick was Dahyun who seemed taken aback by being selected for the scary category but instead of replying, she only scoffed at Nayeon.