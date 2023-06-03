Lily-Rose Depp backed by The Idol stars: Deets inside

Lily-Rose Depp backed by The Idol stars over her role

Lily-Rose Depp received full backing of The Idol stars after being slammed by critics for her controversial role in the series.



However, lately, few stars from the show, lashed out at producers, Sam Levinson and The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) while showed support to Depp.

Back in March, Rolling Stone published an article featuring anonymous interviews with those who worked on The Idol. They claimed that its producers took the five-episode show “disgustingly off the rails to create a drama about a man who gets to abuse this woman and she loves it”.

Speaking to The Guardian, Jane Adams, who plays mean music executive Nikki in The Idol, explained that critics have missed a wonderful opportunity to praise an incredible woman that I had an incredible time working with” rather focusing on Depp’s character Jocelyn’s skimpy attires.

“I think a lot of people have their head right up their ass – honest to God, I really do,” she remarked.

Adams mentioned, “Everything becomes about politics and it’s boring. Sam’s a storyteller. Certain stories are upsetting or challenging. But are we going to censor them? I think they should be more aware of what they’re actually calling for. Just say it – say: ‘We would like to censor people.’ See how that goes.”

Meanwhile, Hari Nef, who plays a Vanity Fair reporter called Talia in the show, pointed out, “Lily-Rose has stated explicitly that she felt safe, and that this is her work as much as anybody else.”

“Personally, I would act in a scene that was sexually abject or dangerous. I would do everything Lily-Rose did in this show,” added Nef.