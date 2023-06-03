Royal family sees Prince Harry as ‘loose cannon’

British royal family sees Duke of Sussex Prince Harry as a ‘loose cannon’, royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed.



Tom Quinn made these claims in new Channel 5 documentary, which was released recently, according to Daily Mail.

The royal expert said, “The Royal Family will be deeply upset by the fact they have this loose cannon, someone William was [once] close to.”

He went on to say that the royals believe Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is determined to 'destroy' the firm.

Tom claimed: “[Harry] has married this woman who seems to be encouraging him to destroy the Royal Family.”

Commenting on royal family’s silence over Harry and Meghan’s allegations, Tom Quinn said senior working royals will never respond to their claims.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020 and moved to US.