Holly Willoughby cares about Phillip Schofield amid his suicidal thoughts?

Holly Willoughby keeping a soft corner for her former co-host of This Morning show Phillip Schofield amid his deteriorating health as he spoke candidly about his affair with a much younger man and the toll it has taken on his mental health.



Willoughby is flying home from a holiday in Portugal this weekend ahead of her return to the This Morning sofa on Monday.

But despite being 'saddened' by Phillip Schofield's suffering, friends claim she still hasn't been in touch with her former co-star, and this is exactly why Phillip said so.

The presenter is said to be 'shocked' by her former colleague lifting the lid so publicly on his affair with a much younger colleague.

Friends of Holly have also suggested that ITV cannot risk sacking her without questions being asked about the position of its management team and whether they were aware of the affair.

Holly was said to be sorry to see how Mr. Schofield has been struggling with his mental health since leaving This Morning.

A source told The Sun: 'Holly has not spoken to Phil, but was saddened to see him like that.

'Seeing Phil so downtrodden and in a bad way was distressing for a number of people who know him personally.'

They added: 'It is an incredibly sad situation. Phil has his daughters and friends supporting him now.'

For those unversed Former This Morning host Phillip Schofield sat down for a new interview where he revealed that he texted Holly Willoughby but received no response. Holly gave no comment on the interview, only posting about keeping “your hair safe all summer long.”

However, he denied any rumours that their relationship was over, saying: “I adore Holly. I've always adored her. She's my TV sister. I don't have a problem with her at all.”