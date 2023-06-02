Hailee Steinfeld makes a fashion statement in London after Spider-Man premiere

Hailee Steinfeld stars as Gwen Stacy in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

On Friday, acclaimed actress Hailee Steinfeld was seen leaving the BBC Radio studios in London, donning an impressive outfit that highlighted her exceptional fashion taste.

The 26-year-old star wore a striking black PVC jacket along with a taupe-colored maxi skirt. Completing her look, she paired the outfit with calf-length stockings and a simple white T-shirt.

Hailee was also seen wearing towering platform wedges that added at least seven inches to her height.

The Bumblebee actress kept her accessories minimal and styled her long brown hair in a bun with soft curls framing her face. She accentuated her natural beauty with bronzed makeup, winged eyeliner, and a nude lip.

The actress had flown in from New York City to attend the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in Leicester Square on Thursday. Hailee sizzled in a figure-hugging grey gown with a plunging neckline and an abstract print. The dress also featured long ties and quirky sleeves that covered her hands.

Hailee has been busy promoting the highly-anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018).

The latest chapter in the franchise follows Brooklyn teenager-turned-superhero Miles Morales as he is plunged into the multiverse to meet a team of Spider-People with a pragmatic leader Miguel O’Hara whom Miles rejects, starting a war with several Spider-People (including a Spider-Cat) from across the multiverse.