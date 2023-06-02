Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘too much left to pen down’: ‘For good or ill’

Royal experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have ‘a lot more admissions to lay bare’ because the “interest in anything they do is enormous.”
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams broke everything down about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future plans.
He warns, “His early life might make the third (book) and Meghan could write a memoir, as has been rumoured.”
This is mainly due to the fact that “there is obviously plenty left that they could say in print.”
“The question is, would it benefit them and how would it help their brand and the causes they support?” Ms Fitzwilliams also wondered.
According to a report by the Daily Star, “The international interest in what they do is still enormous.”
“It is obvious, for good or ill as they remain estranged from the Royal Family, the Sussexes have a great deal more to say.”
But the biggest issue lies in “the way they choose to say it in future may be as sensational as the ways they have chosen to do so in the past.”
