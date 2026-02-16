Meghan Markle’s move provoking Donald Trump may leave Prince Harry exposed

Meghan Markle is facing criticism for seemingly putting Prince Harry in a vulnerable position after she posted an Instagram story highlighting his military service in Afghanistan and his appearances at the Invictus Games.

The post came just hours after Donald Trump dismissed NATO troops’ role in the conflict with sources saying the Duchess of Sussex’s timing may have been deliberate.

A critics warned Meghan that while her post shows support for Harry, the Duke of Sussex, it could draw unwanted attention at a sensitive moment.

Harry’s US visa is under review after he made past admissions of drug use in his bombshell memoir Spare.

"Posting those images when Trump is already under fire was a calculated move. Meghan knows exactly how provocative invoking Afghanistan is in U.S. politics, especially when Harry's visa status is being questioned,” one source told Radar Online.

A legal source shared that "There is no indication of imminent action, but the scrutiny is real. Public political provocation from Meghan will not help when discretion is involved."

"At a time when Harry needs calm and caution, Meghan is poking the bear. Trump is famously vindictive, and tying Harry's military record to a rebuke of the president invites unnecessary attention,” added another.

Meanwhile, speaking on Meghan’s post, a palace insider said, "Some see this as Meghan asserting her own agenda.

“There is a feeling she is daring events to escalate, even if that places Harry in a more vulnerable position."