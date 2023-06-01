'The Crown' actress names dog after Princess Diana's family

Emma Corrin, the actress who played Princess Diana in Netflix show The Crown, has named their dog "Spencer", the family name of the late Princess of Wales.

The British actress took to Instagram to share a selfie which also shows their dog behind them.

The photo was accompanied by a motivational caption that said, "Live truthfully and love hard….yourself and others…..reach for your dreams like Spencer is reaching for my lunch. Keep sharing, keep strong, and keep potting plants in white trousers. Y’all got this."

Corrin portrayed Diana, Princess of Wales in the fourth season of the Netflix historical drama The Crown, for which they won a Golden Globe and were nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award.

"The Crown" has drawn criticism and calls for disclaimers over its dramatised storylines.

Some commentators have voiced concern over its airing just two months after Elizabeth's death and the impact it could have on her son Charles' reign.



Netflix describes "The Crown" as "fictional dramatization", inspired by real events.

