Jeremy Strong says ‘Succession’ had surprising alternative ending

American actor Jeremy Strong from Succession reveals that there was a shocking alternative ending to the show which finished on Sunday. The star, who plays Kendall Roy in the series, sat down to discuss the show on the official podcast.

He revealed to Kara Swisher that he had improvised his character’s end in which he throws himself into the river, much to the surprise of the cast and crew. His character is left blind sided after his sister betrays him and blocks him from becoming the CEO of their late father’s company.

He is then seen sitting on a bench staring into the distance while his minder, who used to be his father’s driver, watches over him. Strong then climbed up on the railing, with plans of jumping into the river when his minder, played by Scott Nicholson, intervenes and stops him.

He added: “I looked at these waves. And it was so windy that day, and so cold. And there was some piece of metal clanging and it was this terrible sound. And I sort of couldn't bear it. I stood up and walked slowly to the barrier that was set up there and climbed over it. And I didn't really know what I plan to do. And the actor playing Colin saw me and ran and stopped me from doing it.”