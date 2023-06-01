Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox seeing 'a spiritual healer' amid feud

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are trying hard to sort out their issues wirth each other since their fight during the Super Bowl weekend in February.

As reported by Us Weekly, the lovers, who refuse to give up on their romance despite feud, may resume planning their nuptials after they had to pause their wedding preps due to fight.

“They’ve been in serious couples therapy and have also been seeing a spiritual healer,” an insider close to the situation told the publication.

“They’ve come a long way,” the source added. “Friends think they will make it through and [eventually] start planning their wedding again.”

The publication revealed that the Jennifer’s Body star and the rapper were originally supposed to get married in October 2023 before their wedding ended up “getting delayed indefinitely.”

Revealing the new date the couple has in mind to exchange the vows with each other, the insider said the duo is “hoping for 2024.”

Fox sparked split rumours after she deleted all images from her Instagram account featuring the Emo Girl hitmaker and dropped a cryptic caption on one of her photos.

“You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” Fox wrote on her social media snap, quoting Beyoncé’s song Pray You Catch Me.

Last week, a source told People Magazine of the couple, “They are back together. They have explored therapy. Things are still not back to normal though.”

The source added that Fox and MGK “were wedding planning, but not anymore. They don’t have a wedding date. Megan still seems hesitant.”

“She has just put so much time into their relationship. It’s hard for her to let go,” the insider shared.