'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' turns 10: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor reunite to celebrate

'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' is directed by Ayan Mukerji backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

Amid Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’s 10th anniversary, the star cast of the film including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur had a get-together to celebrate the occasion.

Taking it to his Instagram, director Ayan Mukerji shared a bunch of photos showing the glimpse of their intimate celebration of the film’s 10th anniversary.

He wrote a short and sweet caption on the pictures, ‘Last night’ followed by a heart emoticon.





This intimate reunion got many fans nostalgic. They immediately came rushing to the comment section to shower love while also demanding the director for another part of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, reports Pinkvilla.

One of the fans wrote: "Favourite film with the best cast ever. Ayan we want another YJHD." Meanwhile, another wrote: "Kya jaldi jaldi bade ho gaye sab."

On the other hand, Deepika, who played Naina Talwar in the film, also shared the same post on her IG with a heartfelt caption that read: “Memories are like a box of sweets. Once you open it, you cannot stop at one – Naina Talwar.”

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani was a blockbuster film of 2013 that consisted of mixed emotions including fun, laughter, comedy, romance, and drama. The film had a catchy story and was very relatable to the young generation.