Jason Sudeikis dishes out details about the end of Ted Lasso season three finale

In a new interview with Deadline, Jason confirmed that this season three finale is the end of the series.

“This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell,” said the 47-year-old.

He continued, “The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet – that being season three – it’s flattering.”

Jason explained, “Maybe once all episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’”

“But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far,” stated the actor.

Addressing the spin-off ideas, Jason disclosed that he is “open to the ideas” being explored by his fellow co-creators including Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard.

“Yeah, I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories,” he remarked.

Jason mentioned, “I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do. It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things.”

“The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ted Lasso is available to stream on Apple TV+.