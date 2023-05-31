Ayan Mukerji celebrates 10 years of 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani', calls 'it a piece of his heart'

Ayan Mukerji shares the director's note that he wrote at the time of 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'

Ayan Mukerji has posted a special note in order to celebrate 10 years of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

Ayan wrote: "YJHD - My second child, a piece of my heart and soul - 10 years old today!”

“I think after all these years, I can confidently say that… Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me!”

“Strangely, I don’t think I’ve ever seen Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fully from beginning to end, since the day it released… (Always pushing towards the next milestone, and not looking back enough…!).”

“But when I’m older and wiser - I think I will watch the movie atleast once a year - because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life - is forever captured in this movie!"

“In the recent months, I have often had people recognise me and come up to me… and I’m thinking they will say something about Brahmastra, and then they started talking about YJHD!”

He continued: “So, putting out a whole lot of gratitude for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani… and all the many people who connected deeply with the movie over the years!”

The Wake Sid director also mentioned sharing the director’s note that he wrote at the time.

“Also sharing a Director’s Note, I had written at the time, in my story which someone special from my team shared with me a few days ago… and it brought back all kinds of memories for me! Yup.”

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani became a blockbuster at the box office. It starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur, reports Pinkvilla.